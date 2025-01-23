EU open to discussing U.S. energy and arms purchases to avoid tariffs

The European Union is open to negotiating purchases of energy and arms from the United States to prevent tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump, according to European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

Trump has indicated his intent to address the ongoing U.S.-EU trade deficit, which could involve imposing tariffs or increasing exports of oil and gas.

Dombrovskis emphasized that the EU would defend its rights and interests if tariffs were imposed, recalling retaliatory duties the bloc placed on U.S. imports after Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs in his first term.

Dombrovskissaid that the EU’s priority was to engage with the new U.S. administration. He highlighted the importance of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, which have been vital since Russia reduced gas supplies to Europe in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. is currently the EU’s largest LNG supplier.

“We’re seeking alternative suppliers,” Dombrovskis said. “We had good cooperation over the last couple of years, and from our side, we are ready to see how to further that.”

He also noted that military spending could be another area of cooperation, as Europe strengthens its defense capabilities to counter Russia. “There is scope to discuss how we further strengthen our military cooperation and military-industrial cooperation,” Dombrovskis added.