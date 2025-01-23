OGDCL boosts production at Kunnar Oil Field with optimisation measures at two wells

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant boost in oil production at its Kunnar Oil Field in Hyderabad District, Sindh, following optimisation measures at two wells, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday,

At the Kunnar-12 well, production increased from 1,060 barrels per day (BPD) to 1,820 BPD, marking a rise of 760 BPD. This improvement was achieved through the deployment of an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) to replace the conventional Jet Pump, following a reassessment of the well’s potential.

Kunnar-12 well is part of OGDCL’s Kunnar Oil Field, with a 100% working interest in Kunnar Mining Lease Area.

The Kunnar-6 well, previously non-operational due to high water production and low oil recovery, was revived through rigless interventions in the Lower Goru Upper Sand and re-completion with an ESP. The measures resulted in a production rate of 400 BPD from the well.

Collectively, these interventions have collectively resulted in an incremental production of 1,160 BPD from Kunnar Oil Field. This achievement highlights OGDCL’s technical expertise, innovative strategies, and commitment to maximizing production from its assets, reaffirming its role as a key contributor to the nation’s energy security.