Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Venture Global debut falls short of target

By Reuters

BENGALURU: Venture Global’s shares opened nearly 4% below their initial public offering price in a subdued NYSE debut on Friday, giving the LNG exporter a valuation of $58.2 billion and reinforcing the cautious approach of investors to new listings.

The IPO was expected to be the first blockbuster listing of 2025, as well as a litmus test for the appetite for energy companies under the Trump administration. Arlington, Virginia-based Venture Global had already sharply lowered its valuation when it sold shares in the IPO on Thursday, settling for a price tag nearly 45% lower than the $110 billion it had aimed for earlier.

It sold 70 million shares to raise $1.75 billion, much lower than its initial plan to raise as much as $2.3 billion. Investors and analysts said the initial target was ‘lofty’ and expressed concerns over its estimates for long-term profit and ongoing legal battles.

Previous article
Wall Street banks to sell up to $3b in X loans
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Most Gulf markets gain after Trump comments

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday driven by optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments hinting at a more...

‘Sialkot contributing over $2.5bn annually to national exchequer’

Chairman FBR defends plan to buy 1,010 vehicles despite Senate objections

PTA highlights poor performance of mobile operators in QoS survey

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.