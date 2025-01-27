Sign inSubscribe
Punjab mandates fitness certificates for all govt vehicles by January 31

Crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles begins February 3, non-compliance to face fines and departmental action

By News Desk

The Punjab Environmental Protection and Climate Change Department has mandated fitness certificates for all government vehicles, including motorcycles, police vans, prison buses, and official cars, as part of efforts to curb pollution. 

A circular has been issued to government agencies, including police, health, education, and social welfare departments, requiring compliance by January 31.

Director General Dr. Irfan Ahmed Sheikh announced that vehicle inspections will begin on February 3, targeting vehicles emitting excessive smoke. Violators will face fines, and detailed reports will be submitted to the Punjab chief secretary. Departments failing to comply may also face internal disciplinary action.

Inspection teams have been formed, and fitness certificates will be issued by government workshops. Departments have been instructed to repair or decommission non-compliant vehicles to ensure adherence to environmental standards. The initiative aims to reduce air pollution and promote sustainable transportation operations across government fleets.

As per the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965, and Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969, all transport vehicles registered in the province, including commercial ones, are required to obtain a fitness certificate. Commercial vehicles must undergo testing every six months.

The Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Department has also clarified that vehicle owners can schedule appointments for inspections by contacting the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System’s customer service center. This measure underscores the provincial government’s commitment to creating a cleaner, greener Punjab.

UK team to audit Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for possible flight restoration
News Desk
News Desk

