UK team to audit Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for possible flight restoration

A delegation from the British Department for Transport is set to begin an audit of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) starting today [Monday]. The team will review key areas, including licensing, airworthiness, and flight standards, to assess compliance with international aviation regulations.

According to media reports, the audit, which will run from January 27 to February 6, aims to evaluate Pakistan’s readiness for the potential restoration of direct flight operations to the UK, which have been suspended since 2020. The CAA director general, along with senior officials, will provide briefings to the visiting delegation.

The CAA has reportedly completed preparations for the audit, ensuring compliance with all necessary standards. Employees have been instructed to remain available during the inspection to facilitate the process and address any queries raised by the auditors.

In November, the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted the suspension on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe. PIA’s authorisation to operate in the EU was suspended in June 2020 after Pakistan began probing a scandal over the validity of pilots’ licences in the wake of a plane crash that killed 97 people.

The ban cost the loss-making airline Rs 40 billion ($144 million) annually in revenue.

After a hiatus of four and a half years, PIA resumed its flights to European destinations on January 10, with a flight departing for Paris from Islamabad International Airport.