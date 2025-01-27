SBP cuts key policy rate by 100bps to 12%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Monday that it had reduced the key policy rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent, effective January 28, 2025.

This marks the sixth rate cut since June 2024, bringing the policy rate down by a cumulative 1,000 basis points from 22 percent.

In a press conference, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed explained the decision taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) earlier in the day. He said the reduction was made with the inflation outlook in mind and noted several positive trends in the economy.

“The current inflation numbers are encouraging, and we expect further declines in January,” the governor said. However, he cautioned that core inflation remains high.

He also highlighted a positive trend in remittances and foreign exchange reserves, saying, “We maintain our outlook to achieve $13 billion in reserves by June.”

Ahmed noted an improvement in exports and remittances, which had kept the current account in a positive position. “The trend in remittances is good, and so are export numbers, which is important for maintaining the current account surplus,” he stated.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Statement confirmed that inflation reached 4.1 percent year-on-year in December, down from 4.9 percent in November. The statement attributed the downward trend to moderated domestic demand, stable supply-side conditions, and a favorable base effect.

However, it warned that core inflation pressures persist and that inflation is expected to inch up in the coming months.

The MPC noted several developments since its last meeting. Real GDP growth for Q1-FY25 came in slightly below expectations at 0.9 percent, down from 2.3 percent in Q1-FY24, largely due to slower agriculture sector growth.

The current account posted a $0.6 billion surplus in December, bringing the H1-FY25 surplus to $1.2 billion, supported by strong remittances and export earnings. However, tax revenues, despite a notable increase in December, remained below target in H1-FY25, and global oil prices showed volatility, adding to economic uncertainty.

The SBP governor also addressed the recent adjustments in treasury bill rates, which had been reduced by up to 41 basis points in the last auction. This move reflected market expectations of a policy rate cut. Financial analysts had widely anticipated the 100 basis points reduction announced by the MPC.

The statement further noted that the slowdown in large-scale manufacturing (LSM) had moderated, with some key industrial sectors such as textiles and automobiles showing improvement. However, provisional GDP data for Q1-FY25 indicated a deceleration in agriculture sector growth, which stood at 1.2 percent compared to 8.1 percent in the same period last year.

On the external front, the SBP highlighted strong export performance led by high-value-added textiles and broad-based acceleration in imports. While the import bill outpaced export earnings, robust remittance inflows helped offset the trade deficit.

The current account balance is now expected to remain between a small surplus and a deficit of 0.5 percent of GDP for FY25.

On fiscal performance, the SBP noted a 26 percent year-on-year increase in FBR revenues during H1-FY25, though the shortfall from the target widened. It observed that relatively contained expenditures, coupled with lower interest payments, were likely to keep the fiscal deficit around its target.

The central bank reported that money supply growth had decelerated, driven by lower net domestic asset growth and a shift in government borrowing to non-bank sources. Despite the slowdown, private sector credit grew sharply, reflecting an ongoing economic recovery and efforts by banks to meet advances-to-deposit ratio (ADR) thresholds.

In conclusion, the SBP noted that inflation is expected to average between 5.5 and 7.5 percent for FY25. The MPC emphasized that the monetary policy stance will remain cautious to ensure price stability and sustainable economic growth. Ahmed reiterated that the central bank will continue to monitor economic trends closely and adjust its policies accordingly.