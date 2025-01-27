Spotify and UMG sign multi-year agreement for music and publishing rights

Swedish streaming giant Spotify and the world’s biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG) have reached a new multi-year agreement for recorded music and music publishing, they said on Sunday.

The publishing agreement establishes a direct license between Spotify and UMG across Spotify’s current product portfolio in the U.S. and several other countries, they said in a statement.

“Artists, songwriters and consumers will benefit from new and evolving offers, new paid subscription tiers, bundling of music and non-music content, and a richer audio and visual content catalog,” the companies said.

The partnership will ensure constant innovation, making music subscriptions even more attractive to a broader worldwide audience, Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek said.