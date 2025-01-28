Faiz Ahmad appointed TDAP chief to boost export facilitation

The federal government has appointed Faiz Ahmad, a senior officer of the Pakistan Customs Service, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Ahmad, a BS-22 officer, will serve in the role on a deputation basis under standard terms and conditions, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday.

The position became vacant after Karachi-based industrialist Zubair Motiwala resigned last week, citing personal reasons and a desire to focus on his private business ventures.

Motiwala, who assumed the TDAP charge in November 2022, confirmed his resignation to a local daily, saying, “Yes, I resigned to focus fully on my own business.”

A seasoned textile industrialist and exporter, Motiwala has been a prominent figure in Pakistan’s business community. His extensive leadership experience includes serving as president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), chairperson of the SITE Association of Industry, and chairperson of the Sindh Board of Investment.

The appointment of Faiz Ahmad comes as part of the government’s broader strategy to reform and strengthen TDAP, which plays a critical role in facilitating Pakistan’s exports. Ahmad is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the authority’s operations, with a focus on streamlining processes and addressing challenges faced by exporters.