Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Faiz Ahmad appointed TDAP chief to boost export facilitation

Senior customs officer replaces Zubair Motiwala following resignation

By News Desk

The federal government has appointed Faiz Ahmad, a senior officer of the Pakistan Customs Service, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). 

Ahmad, a BS-22 officer, will serve in the role on a deputation basis under standard terms and conditions, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday.

The position became vacant after Karachi-based industrialist Zubair Motiwala resigned last week, citing personal reasons and a desire to focus on his private business ventures. 

Motiwala, who assumed the TDAP charge in November 2022, confirmed his resignation to a local daily, saying, “Yes, I resigned to focus fully on my own business.”

A seasoned textile industrialist and exporter, Motiwala has been a prominent figure in Pakistan’s business community. His extensive leadership experience includes serving as president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), chairperson of the SITE Association of Industry, and chairperson of the Sindh Board of Investment.

The appointment of Faiz Ahmad comes as part of the government’s broader strategy to reform and strengthen TDAP, which plays a critical role in facilitating Pakistan’s exports. Ahmad is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the authority’s operations, with a focus on streamlining processes and addressing challenges faced by exporters.

Previous article
Sindh government aims to improve fisheries infrastructure and exports
Next article
IMF opposes Pakistan’s plan to slash industrial power tariffs by Rs2.70 per unit
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.