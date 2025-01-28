Sindh government aims to improve fisheries infrastructure and exports

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani stated that the provincial government is taking steps to enhance seafood exports and is in communication with the federal government on the matter.

During the Question Hour in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, Malkani addressed various written and supplementary questions. He highlighted the existence of fish breeding hatcheries in Sindh, where fish seeds are released into rivers under government initiatives.

Efforts are underway to meet European Union standards to lift the ban on seafood exports, particularly shrimp and fish, he said.

The minister clarified that while assistance is provided to those establishing fisheries export factories, subsidies are not offered.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon raised concerns about members asking irrelevant questions, urging adherence to assembly rules.

MQM’s Dr. Fauzia Hameed drew attention to the poor condition of fisherman’s colonies, while Aijaz Haq highlighted the lack of facilities for fishermen facing issues such as sinking boats. Abdul Waseem from MQM inquired about actions against the use of banned fishing nets.

Malkani acknowledged resource constraints and the absence of cold storage facilities but assured support for fishermen.

Separately, parliamentary journalists in the assembly protested against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment and called for its withdrawal.