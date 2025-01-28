Sign inSubscribe
FBR

Federal cabinet approves purchase of additional vehicles for FBR officers

With 77 additional vehicles, total number of cars reaches 1,100 at a cost of over Rs6 billion

By Monitoring Desk

The federal cabinet has approved the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) plan to acquire 77 additional vehicles, bringing the total number of newly sanctioned cars to 1,100 for Grade 17 and 18 officers.

The move, estimated to cost over Rs6 billion, has been cleared by the Economic Coordination Committee, the Ministry of Finance’s Austerity Committee, and the Cabinet Division’s Vehicle Authorization Committee.

Despite these approvals, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance raised objections, writing to the FBR and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on January 13 to suspend the procurement. The purchase has sparked debate over its timing, given ongoing financial constraints.

On Sunday, FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial defended the decision to purchase 1,010 vehicles for tax officers, emphasising their necessity for achieving the Rs 12.9 trillion tax collection target set for FY25.

His statement came in response to objections raised by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, where Senator Faisal Vawda had criticised the move, terming it “open corruption” and a misuse of government funds especially after the ongoing tax shortfall.

“Young officers need proper transportation for field visits to collect sales tax,” Langrial stated, maintaining that the vehicles would be vital for effective tax collection operations.

Previous article
US suspends aid to Pakistan, halting major projects across key sectors: report
Next article
Sindh government aims to improve fisheries infrastructure and exports
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.