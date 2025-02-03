Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s inflation drops to 2.4% in January, lowest in over nine years

CPI falls sharply from 4.1% in December; food inflation, high base effect cited as key factors

By News Desk

Pakistan’s inflation rate fell to 2.4% year-on-year in January 2025, marking its lowest level in 111 months, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday. The figure represents a significant decline from 4.1% in December 2024 and continues the trend of easing price pressures in the economy.

On a month-on-month basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a 0.2% increase in January, slightly above the 0.1% rise in December but far lower than the 1.8% jump in January 2024. 

Arif Habib Limited attributed the decline in annual inflation to a high base effect and lower food inflation.

For the first seven months of the fiscal year (7MFY25), average inflation stood at 6.5%, a sharp drop from 28.73% in 7MFY24. 

Inflation had peaked at 38% in May 2023, but sustained policy interventions and administrative measures have contributed to its downward trajectory. 

The Finance Division credited government policies for successfully curbing inflation and stabilizing prices of essential commodities.

The easing inflation has also influenced monetary policy, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cutting its key policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 12% last month. This marked the sixth consecutive rate cut since June 2024, when the policy rate stood at 22%.

Urban inflation stood at 2.7% year-on-year in January, down from 4.4% in December 2024 and 30.2% in January 2024. Meanwhile, rural inflation declined to 1.9%, compared to 3.6% in December and 25.7% a year ago. 

On a monthly basis, both urban and rural inflation saw a 0.2% increase in January.

Previous article
Pakistan, Iran chambers sign MoU to boost trade to $10 billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

World Bank to provide $1 billion loan for Dasu hydropower project...

Revised cost increased by 190% to Rs1,700 billion due to land acquisition delays, security concerns, and exchange rate fluctuations

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, February 03, 2025

Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 03, 2025

SNGPL raises concerns over gas supply shift from captive power plants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.