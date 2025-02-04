Sazgar releases production and sales data for Dec 24-Jan 25

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited has issued production and sales data for December 2024 and January 2025, covering seven months of the fiscal year 2024-25.

The company produced 1,813 four-wheelers and 4,840 three-wheelers while selling 2,010 four-wheelers and 5,092 three-wheelers.

Four-wheeler sales in December-January were higher than production by 197 units, while three-wheeler sales exceeded production by 252 units. In November, four-wheeler sales had dropped to 584 units, but the December-January figures show an increase.

Total production from July 2024 to January 2025 stands at 21,968 units, including 6,533 four-wheelers and 15,435 three-wheelers. Sales for the period total 21,105 units, with 6,201 four-wheelers and 14,904 three-wheelers sold.