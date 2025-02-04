Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Sazgar releases production and sales data for Dec 24-Jan 25

Total production in seven months is 21,968 units, including 6,533 four-wheelers and 15,435 three-wheelers, while sales are 21,105 units with 6,201 and 14,904, respectively

By Monitoring Desk

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited has issued production and sales data for December 2024 and January 2025, covering seven months of the fiscal year 2024-25.

The company produced 1,813 four-wheelers and 4,840 three-wheelers while selling 2,010 four-wheelers and 5,092 three-wheelers.

Four-wheeler sales in December-January were higher than production by 197 units, while three-wheeler sales exceeded production by 252 units. In November, four-wheeler sales had dropped to 584 units, but the December-January figures show an increase.

Total production from July 2024 to January 2025 stands at 21,968 units, including 6,533 four-wheelers and 15,435 three-wheelers. Sales for the period total 21,105 units, with 6,201 four-wheelers and 14,904 three-wheelers sold.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

