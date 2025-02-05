Chinese delegation due this month to finalise ML-1 financial plan, NA body told 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways was informed that a delegation of Chinese experts is expected to visit Pakistan later this month to finalize the financial plan for the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project. Following the financial plan approval, the bidding process will commence, allowing construction to begin.

Chaired by Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, the committee sought updates on the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, emphasizing its importance as a transformative initiative for Pakistan’s railway network.

The committee urged authorities to expedite the project and recommended repairs for other railway tracks. The meeting also discussed the encroachment of 416 kanals of Pakistan Railways land at Chanab West Bank Station Yard in District Muzaffargarh.

According to Jamshaid Ahmed, a special invitee, the land was occupied by the District Government in 1991 and converted into an unauthorized park, which is now being auctioned.

The Ministry of Railways informed the committee that a writ petition has been filed in the High Court to prevent the auction and reclaim the land.

The committee directed the railway ministry to engage with the district administration to resolve the matter, warning that the commissioner and deputy commissioner would be summoned in the next meeting if the issue remains unresolved.

Regarding financial irregularities, the committee questioned the Ministry about a reported Rs12.49 billion loss in the Pakistan Railways accounts for the financial year 2021-22. The ministry clarified that this amount primarily represents potential losses due to non-leasing of railway properties rather than corruption.

The committee instructed the Director General (Property & Land) to present a detailed briefing on all 46 audit paras related to this matter in the next meeting.

The discussion also covered security concerns at railway stations and the recruitment process for Pakistan Railways Police constables. The committee directed the Ministry to ensure merit-based hiring while adhering to the federal government’s quota system. Additionally, it urged the installation and repair of security cameras, walk-through gates, and luggage scanning systems at railway stations.

In conclusion, the committee criticized the absence of the Minister for Railways from meetings and stressed the importance of his participation in future sessions.