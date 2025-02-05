Sign inSubscribe
Govt raises Rs452bn in T-bill auction as yields edge higher

Market adjusts to smaller-than-expected rate cut amid inflation slowdown

The government secured Rs452 billion through the latest Treasury bill auction, marginally surpassing its target of Rs450 billion, despite the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) recent 100-basis-point rate cut and declining inflation.

The auction attracted Rs918 billion in total bids, with the three-month T-bill cut-off yield rising by 21bps to 11.79 percent. The yield for the six-month paper increased by 10bps to 11.5 percent, while the 12-month yield climbed 24bps to 11.59 percent.

Market analysts attributed the increase in yields to adjustments following the SBP’s smaller-than-expected rate reduction. 

The SBP’s policy rate currently stands at 12 percent. Analysts had projected a rate cut exceeding 150bps, but the central bank opted for a more cautious approach. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s inflation dropped to 2.4 percent year-on-year in January, marking its lowest level in over nine years after recording 4.1 percent in December.

