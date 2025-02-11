Dr Zeelaf Munir elected chairperson of Pakistan Business Council

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has elected Dr Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and CEO of English Biscuit Manufacturers, as its new chairperson for an 18-month tenure. She replaces Shabbir Diwan, CEO of Gatron (Industries) Limited, who was elected in August 2023.

The PBC announced the leadership change following a meeting of its Board of Directors on February 7, 2025. Dr Munir previously served as the vice chairperson of the council.

In a statement, she expressed her commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s business environment, emphasizing the council’s role in advocating policies that promote sustainable growth, boost exports, and enhance industrial and manufacturing sectors. She highlighted her intent to collaborate with industry leaders to drive economic progress.

The board also elected Ziad Bashir, CEO of Gul Ahmed Textiles, as the new vice chairman.

Additionally, several directors were elected to serve three-year terms on the board, including Abdul Samad Dawood, Azam Faruque, Danish A. Lakhani, Mohamedali R. Habib, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Muhammad Arif Habib, Rizwan Diwan, Saira Awan Malik, Samir Chinoy, Syed Hyder Ali, Taimur Dawood, Yousaf Hussain, Ziad Bashir, and Dr Zeelaf Munir.

The PBC is a leading business advocacy platform comprising over a hundred national and multinational companies from various sectors, working towards economic policy reforms and industrial development in Pakistan.