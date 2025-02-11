Karachi to Thar Desert Safari train launched in collaboration with Sindh govt 

The Karachi to Thar Desert Safari tourist train has been launched in a collaboration between Pakistan Railways and the Sindh government, marking a significant step toward promoting tourism in the province.

The initiative underscores the crucial role of provincial governments in funding and restoring more tourist trains.

During an e-Kachehri session, Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch reiterated the federal railway authority’s commitment to providing enhanced travel facilities. He emphasized that while improving services remains a top priority, passenger cooperation in maintaining cleanliness is equally important. He urged travelers to use designated bins for waste disposal to keep trains and stations clean.

Addressing queries about expanding railway services, Baloch noted that launching new trains requires significant financial resources. He assured that once sufficient funds are available, work would commence on restoring suspended train services and improving railway infrastructure, including the ML-2 railway line.

Regarding the Landi Kotal railway track restoration, Baloch stated that reviving the Peshawar-Landi Kotal route would require over Rs10 billion. The project will move forward as soon as the necessary funds are secured.

To enhance passenger convenience, Pakistan Railways is also working on upgrading its mobile application, ensuring a more user-friendly experience for travelers. The CEO reaffirmed that efforts are underway to modernize services and expand rail connectivity in line with available resources.