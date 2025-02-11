Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Karachi to Thar Desert Safari train launched in collaboration with Sindh govt 

Pakistan Railways eyes further tourist train restorations, pending resource availability

By News Desk

The Karachi to Thar Desert Safari tourist train has been launched in a collaboration between Pakistan Railways and the Sindh government, marking a significant step toward promoting tourism in the province. 

The initiative underscores the crucial role of provincial governments in funding and restoring more tourist trains.

During an e-Kachehri session, Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch reiterated the federal railway authority’s commitment to providing enhanced travel facilities. He emphasized that while improving services remains a top priority, passenger cooperation in maintaining cleanliness is equally important. He urged travelers to use designated bins for waste disposal to keep trains and stations clean.

Addressing queries about expanding railway services, Baloch noted that launching new trains requires significant financial resources. He assured that once sufficient funds are available, work would commence on restoring suspended train services and improving railway infrastructure, including the ML-2 railway line.

Regarding the Landi Kotal railway track restoration, Baloch stated that reviving the Peshawar-Landi Kotal route would require over Rs10 billion. The project will move forward as soon as the necessary funds are secured.

To enhance passenger convenience, Pakistan Railways is also working on upgrading its mobile application, ensuring a more user-friendly experience for travelers. The CEO reaffirmed that efforts are underway to modernize services and expand rail connectivity in line with available resources.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 11, 2025
Next article
Dr Zeelaf Munir elected chairperson of Pakistan Business Council
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.