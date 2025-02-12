Asma Chishty – Reshaping Pakistan’s Sustainable Tourism Landscape

In a country renowned for its breathtaking natural wonders and rich cultural heritage, one woman has emerged as a driving force for change – Asma Chishty, the founder of DESTINATIONS Media. Chishty has embarked on a relentless journey to revolutionize the way the world engages with Pakistan, seamlessly merging captivating storytelling with an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.

Since the inception of DESTINATIONS Media in 2015, Chishty has artfully interwoven her platform with a fervent passion for travel, cultural enrichment, and sustainability. Her strategy has been clear: catalyze immediate climate action, enhance Pakistan’s reputation through immersive narratives, and carve a pathway towards sustainable tourism practices.

“Asma has an uncanny ability to see the bigger picture and to inspire change, not just through her words, but through her unwavering actions,” shares a longtime colleague.

Indeed, Chishty’s sphere of influence extends far beyond the realm of media. She has actively championed climate awareness initiatives through impactful campaigns like the #SaafDestinations movement, advocating for the widespread adoption of public transportation and lending support to the #CleanGreenPakistan campaign. Moreover, her platform has assumed a pivotal role in shedding light on critical environmental issues, ranging from the perils of Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding to substantive dialogues at prominent events such as COP26.

Chishty’s commitment to sustainable tourism development has also earned her a seat at the global table. As the official advisor to the Sustainable Tourism Forum (STF) at the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), she represents the private sector across 57 OIC member nations, ensuring that Pakistan maintains a presence in global sustainable tourism discourse.

“Asma’s unwavering dedication to preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage and championing sustainable practices is truly inspiring,” says a senior official at the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, one of Chishty’s esteemed partners.

Beyond her professional accolades, Chishty ardently champions female empowerment. The majority-women-owned and operated DESTINATIONS Media serves as a beacon of inspiration in an industry where female leadership remains a rarity.

As the world races to fulfill the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Chishty remains focused on effecting tangible change. Her endeavors, in resonance with key SDGs encompassing Climate Action, Quality Education, Poverty Alleviation, and Gender Equality, actively shape Pakistan’s burgeoning tourism panorama for future generations.

On the 30th of January 2025, at the Sustainable Tourism Conference organised by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development and with Destinations Media as a partner, Asma Chishty launched her Destinations App which heralds a new era in travel experiences across Pakistan, providing a seamless digital platform that immerses travelers in the country’s rich cultural and natural tapestry. This app is a one of its kind for Pakistan and will serve as a digital tour guide for foreigners and locals alike!

Asma Chishty’s journey stands as a testament to the power of passion, vision, and determination. In a world that so often grapples with the challenges of sustainability, she emerges as a beacon of hope, redefining the future of travel, one captivating story at a time.