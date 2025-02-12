Elon Musk questions law firms opposing Trump’s federal funding cuts

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk criticized U.S. law firms representing advocacy groups in lawsuits against the Trump administration’s policy changes, calling them “anti-democratic.”

In a post on X, Musk questioned which firms were filing lawsuits to “impede the will of the people.” His comments followed a U.S. District Court ruling by Judge Angel Kelley, which temporarily blocked the administration’s cuts to federal grant funding for universities, medical centers, and research institutions.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston by 22 Democratic attorneys general, challenges reductions imposed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Additional lawsuits have been filed by groups represented by law firms Jenner & Block and Ropes & Gray, among others.

More than eight major U.S. law firms are involved in litigation against Trump’s policies on funding, immigration restrictions, and transgender rights. Many, including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Hogan Lovells, and Perkins Coie, are handling cases pro bono.

Musk, who leads Tesla and X, also criticized judges issuing rulings against Trump’s executive orders, calling them part of a “judicial coup.” His latest comments reflect his increasing engagement in U.S. political and legal disputes, particularly concerning federal spending and workforce reductions.