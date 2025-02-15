Pakistan earns $30.9 million from citrus exports in six months

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan informed the National Assembly that Pakistan exported 105,690 metric tons of citrus fruit between July and December 2024, generating $30.9 million in revenue.

As per official data presented to the National Assembly last month, Afghanistan was the largest importer, purchasing citrus worth $16.72 million in the first half of FY25, followed by the UAE with $3.90 million and Indonesia with $3.30 million. These three markets collectively formed the backbone of Pakistan’s citrus export sector, contributing the majority of volume and earnings.

A total of 25 countries, including the UK, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, and Belgium, imported citrus from Pakistan during the period.

Additional markets included Oman (2,845.39 MT, $1.25 million) and Sri Lanka (2,445.96 MT, $1.14 million). European destinations such as Italy (81.38 MT, $0.28 million) and Belgium (36.40 MT, $0.17 million) saw moderate demand, while Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines (1,674.43 MT, $0.81 million) and Singapore (290.52 MT, $0.13 million) offered diversification opportunities.

Despite smaller volumes, countries like Kazakhstan, Kuwait, and Canada added value to the export portfolio. Kazakhstan imported 1,514.15 MT, earning $0.64 million, while Kuwait imported 555.88 MT, contributing $0.73 million.

The minister also outlined the country’s trade deficit trends over the past five years. The deficit stood at $23.16 billion in 2020 and climbed to $31.8 billion in 2021, reaching $48.35 billion in 2022. However, it dropped to $27.47 billion in 2023 and further declined to $24.11 billion in 2024, reflecting a gradual improvement in the trade balance.