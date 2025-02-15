Sign inSubscribe
Punjab introduces bill to establish autonomous Forensic Science Authority

 New law to replace 2007 Act; move aims to modernise forensic investigations and enhance their role in the criminal justice system

By News Desk
The Punjab government has introduced the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024 in the provincial assembly, proposing the transformation of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) into an autonomous authority. The move aims to modernise forensic investigations and enhance their role in the criminal justice system.

Under the new legislation, the Punjab Chief Minister will serve as Chairperson of the authority, which will also include key provincial officials such as the Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Law Secretary, Planning & Development Secretary, Public Prosecution Secretary, Punjab Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of the Forensic Science Authority. 

Additionally, experts in computer forensics, molecular sciences, criminology, pathology, and audio-visual analysis will form a specialized technical panel.

According to the Punjab Home Department, the provincial cabinet has already approved the bill, and it has now been referred to the Punjab Assembly’s Special Committee on Home Affairs for further review. 

The proposed authority will be equipped with advanced forensic technologies, aligning Punjab’s forensic capabilities with international standards. A dedicated fund will also be established to support research and development in forensic science.

The bill mandates forensic experts to provide expert opinions and reports in courts and tribunals, strengthening the role of scientific evidence in the legal process. Once enacted, the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024 will repeal the Punjab Forensic Science Agency Act 2007.

 

