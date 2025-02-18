Rs100 prize bond results announced, top winner bags Rs700,000

The National Savings Division has announced the results of the Rs100 prize bond draw, which took place at the National Savings Centre in Rawalpindi. The draw was conducted under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The first prize of Rs700,000 was won by bond number 247226. The second prize of Rs200,000 each was awarded to bond numbers 116352, 223214, and 727137. A total of 1,696 winners secured the third prize of Rs1,000 each.

Prize bonds remain a popular investment option in Pakistan, offering secure savings with the opportunity to win cash prizes. The Rs100 prize bond draws are held quarterly, attracting widespread participation despite low odds of winning. The scheme is regulated by National Savings, ensuring transparency and investor confidence.

Under the State Bank of Pakistan’s tax policy, a 15% tax applies to prize money for tax filers, while non-filers are subject to a 30% tax.

The next Rs100 prize bond draw is scheduled for May 15, 2025, in Sialkot.