CCP, PFA sign MoU to strengthen oversight on food marketing and labeling

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation to deter deceptive marketing and improve consumer protection in matters related to food product claims and labeling.

According to a statement issued by the CCP, the MoU signing ceremony, held at the head office of the Directorate General, Punjab Food Authority (PFA), was officiated by Mr. Salman Amin, Member CCP, and Mr. M. Asim Javaid, Director General PFA.

At the signing ceremony, Member CCP highlighted the expertise of both organizations and how they can collaborate under their respective legal frameworks. He emphasized that the Office of Fair Trade and the Marketing Intelligence Unit at CCP play a key role in preventing deceptive marketing and false claims by businesses. These units ensure that product claims are backed by credible evidence.

He further stated that PFA’s technical facilities and established standards will support this effort, benefiting consumers and promoting fair competition. It was also discussed that PFA’s testing facilities will assist CCP in verifying claims made by businesses in the food and beverage industry during legal proceedings.

The Additional Director General of PFA briefed attendees about PFA’s regional offices across the provinces and its expertise in the technical analysis of food products. He also outlined the formal procedures established by PFA for the approval of food product labels.

The MoU will strengthen both organizations by facilitating collaboration on matters of mutual interest. It aims to promote efficient data sharing and detailed analysis, supporting evidence-based decision-making and enforcement by both entities.

The CCP is a statutory body mandated under the Competition Act, of 2010, to protect and promote competition in Pakistan’s economy by addressing anti-competitive practices, including deceptive marketing practices.

Whereas, PFA is a statutory body responsible under Punjab Food Authority Act, 2011, for formulating standards, procedures, processes, and guidelines related to food, including food businesses, food labeling, and food additives, and for enforcing these under the powers vested under PFA Act.