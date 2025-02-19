AirSial to launch flights to Bangladesh, efforts to secure necessary approvals underway

Pakistan’s private airline AirSial is set to initiate its flights to Bangladesh, following a meeting between the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan and Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani on Wednesday.

The high commissioner visited AirSial’s corporate head office, where he was received by Chairman Fazal Jilani, Senior Vice Chairman Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, CEO Ameen Ahsan, and COO Tariq Amin. During the meeting, both sides engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced air connectivity.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani apprised His Excellency of AirSial’s ongoing efforts to secure the necessary approvals from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to commence flights to Bangladesh.

Jilani emphasized AirSial’s commitment to providing seamless and world-class air travel services, further solidifying the bond between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He also requested His Excellency to simplify and facilitate the visa issuance process for Pakistani visitors. Easing visa procedures could enhance travel, business, and cultural interactions, benefiting both countries.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of souvenirs as a gesture of goodwill, reaffirming both parties’ commitment to strengthening cooperation. AirSial remains focused on expanding its international reach and enhancing travel convenience for passengers across the region.