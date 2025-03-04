KP sees 200% surge in mineral royalties amid fiscal reforms

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has reported a 200% rise in mineral royalties this fiscal year, reflecting significant progress in revenue generation and financial management reforms.

The development was disclosed during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, where officials from the Finance Department provided an update on budget planning, fund allocations, and expenditure across critical sectors.

The session, attended by the Secretary of Finance and senior officials, reviewed financial performance, including salary and pension projections, and discussed preparations for the upcoming provincial budget.

The province has implemented over 50 revenue measures under the finance bill, contributing to a Rs14 billion increase in revenue, marking a 50% rise compared to last year. Additionally, 90.7% of revenue targets were achieved in the first half of FY25, surpassing last year’s 66% performance.

Mineral royalties have recorded a 200% increase, with expectations of further growth. The province has projected Rs100 billion in revenue from its own-source earnings. Development spending has also risen by 35%, while Rs5.4 billion has been collected in mines and minerals royalties.

Emphasising early financial planning, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to analyze sectoral funding needs ahead of the budget. A roadmap for governance and fiscal management reforms was also presented, focusing on transparency, digitization, and process automation to improve efficiency. Officials revealed that a two-year rotation policy would be introduced to enhance financial accountability.