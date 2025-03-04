Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs valuation process to be handled in Lahore, traders assured

Director General of Valuation pledges fair assessments, expansion of Lahore office to facilitate business community

By News Desk

The Directorate of Valuation, Pakistan Customs, has assured traders that valuation matters will now be addressed in Lahore instead of Karachi, easing the burden on the business community. 

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Director General Syed Hamid Ali emphasized that valuation processes would be conducted transparently and fairly, ensuring goods are assessed at appropriate rates. 

He also announced plans to expand the Lahore office’s capacity to better serve local traders.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad raised concerns that customs valuations are often determined based on market inquiries and the Work Back Method, which may not reflect actual costs. 

He pointed out that bulk shipments recorded at lower unit prices in import documents should be considered when determining customs valuations. 

He stressed the importance of continuous dialogue between the business community and customs authorities, calling for regular meetings and open communication to resolve valuation-related issues effectively.

Previous article
KP sees 200% surge in mineral royalties amid fiscal reforms
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 04, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Trade war erupts as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Pakistan reconsiders full disclosure of UN anti-corruption review amid IMF commitment

Govt assures IMF of activating Real Estate Regulatory Authority to curb tax evasion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.