Customs valuation process to be handled in Lahore, traders assured

The Directorate of Valuation, Pakistan Customs, has assured traders that valuation matters will now be addressed in Lahore instead of Karachi, easing the burden on the business community.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Director General Syed Hamid Ali emphasized that valuation processes would be conducted transparently and fairly, ensuring goods are assessed at appropriate rates.

He also announced plans to expand the Lahore office’s capacity to better serve local traders.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad raised concerns that customs valuations are often determined based on market inquiries and the Work Back Method, which may not reflect actual costs.

He pointed out that bulk shipments recorded at lower unit prices in import documents should be considered when determining customs valuations.

He stressed the importance of continuous dialogue between the business community and customs authorities, calling for regular meetings and open communication to resolve valuation-related issues effectively.