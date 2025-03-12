Government moves to import raw sugar

ISLAMABAD: In a move to address the longstanding demand of sugar millers and stabilize rising sugar prices, the government is now strategically analyzing options for importing raw sugar.

Sugar millers, who typically operate their mills for only four months during the crushing season, have long advocated for the import of raw sugar to enable year-round operations and facilitate exports of refined sugar. Currently, mills hire most of their workforce for a limited period, but if raw sugar is made available, thousands of employees could be engaged throughout the year.

Taking into account both industry demands and the escalating sugar prices in the domestic market, a high-level meeting of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led committee on raw sugar imports was held on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

According to official sources, the meeting was attended by Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of Industries Haroon Akhtar, and other senior officials.

During the session, key matters related to the import of raw sugar were discussed in detail. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that allowing the import of raw sugar could help stabilize the price of refined sugar in the local market.

The committee also conducted a comprehensive review of various international models to assess the feasibility, benefits, and potential challenges of raw sugar imports. Officials were instructed to conduct an in-depth study to evaluate the impact of such imports on local growers and the national economy.

The Government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, remains committed to ensuring maximum relief for the public through effective strategies in the food security sector.

It is worth mentioning that sugar prices in Pakistan have surged sharply in the lead-up to Ramadan, rising from Rs. 140 to Rs. 190 per kilogram, with projections suggesting prices may reach Rs. 240 per kilogram soon. This crisis has largely been attributed to the government’s decision last year to allow the export of 450,000 metric tons of sugar, despite concerns about low production and stock shortages. Reports indicate that the sugar mill mafia, with political backing, influenced the approval of exports, leading to massive profits for them while creating an artificial shortage in the domestic market.

Further exacerbating the situation, sugar was reportedly exported under the guise of shipments to Afghanistan, enabling sugar barons to earn billions at the expense of Pakistani consumers. Now, as prices continue to soar, the government is planning to import cheap, potentially substandard sugar—a move critics argue will once again benefit the same influential sugar lobby. The composition of the committee overseeing the import process, which reportedly includes politicians with direct stakes in the sugar industry, has raised concerns over potential policy manipulation.

With inflation already burdening the public and Ramadan approaching, the demand for sugar is expected to rise further. While the government’s move to import raw sugar may provide temporary relief, whether it will genuinely benefit consumers or serve as another windfall for the sugar elite remains to be seen.