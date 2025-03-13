Pakistan offers Oman expanded trade access via Gwadar, Karachi ports

Pakistan has offered Oman greater access to emerging markets in Central Asia through Gwadar and Karachi ports, positioning them as vital hubs for regional trade. In a meeting held at the Ministry of Commerce in Muscat, Pakistan also invited Oman to explore increased investment in its industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Oman’s Minister for Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Qais Al Yousif led the discussions on strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

Jam Kamal Khan emphasised Pakistan’s industrial expertise and commercial capabilities, stating that Oman could benefit from Pakistan’s know-how and manufacturing strength to support its Vision 2040 economic diversification goals.

Qais Al Yousif acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic role in regional trade, emphasizing that historical ties and geographical proximity make it an effective trade route to the Central Asian Republics (CARs). He expressed Oman’s interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan and exploring opportunities in key sectors.

Both sides discussed strategies to enhance trade and investment, agreeing on the need to improve direct transportation links and leverage Pakistan as a trade corridor to CARs. The Pakistani delegation highlighted Gwadar and Karachi ports as key regional trade gateways, offering Oman increased connectivity to emerging markets.

The meeting also covered sector-specific cooperation in textiles, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, food security, and manufacturing. Both ministers stressed the importance of industrial collaboration, joint ventures, and agricultural trade to ensure a stable supply chain.

Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting. The Omani delegation included Saleh Said Misan, Under secretary for Commerce and Industry; Ibtisam Ahmed Al Farougi, Under secretary for Investment Promotion; Rashid Said A’Rashdi, Advisor for International Cooperation Affairs; Khalid Ali Al Habsi, Director of International Cooperation and Trade Relations; and Suhaib Amir Al Sawafi, International Cooperation Specialist.

Representing Pakistan were Ambassador Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, Commercial Counsellor Ishrat Hussain Bhatti, and Talha Khan, Country Manager of Pak-Oman Investment Company.

Jam Kamal Khan expressed gratitude to Qais Al Yousif for Oman’s hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. Both ministers pledged to collaborate on economic initiatives, expand trade, and enhance investment ties. The meeting concluded with a shared vision for deeper economic cooperation and new opportunities for mutual growth.