Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves drop by $150 million in a week

External debt repayments contribute to decline, while total liquid reserves show modest increase

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), experienced a decline of over $150 million over the past week, according to the latest data released by the central bank on Thursday.

As of March 7, the SBP’s foreign currency reserves stood at $11.098 billion, reflecting a decrease of $152 million from $11.250 billion on February 28.

The central bank attributed the drop in reserves to external debt repayments.

However, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country, including those held by commercial banks, rose to $15.929 billion, marking an increase of $55 million from the previous week.

Net reserves held by commercial banks also saw a notable increase, rising by $206 million to reach $4.831 billion.

Previous article
SECP launches directive to enhance digital distribution of life insurance savings products
Next article
Cement prices in Pakistan’s north region set to rise starting March 14, 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.