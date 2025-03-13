Sign inSubscribe
Cement prices in Pakistan’s north region set to rise starting March 14, 2025

This price hike comes as the cement industry reports a rise in local dispatches

By Monitoring Desk

Cement prices in Pakistan’s north region are scheduled to increase starting Friday, March 14, 2025.

According to a brief statement from brokerage firm Topline Securities, it has been confirmed that cement prices will rise by Rs. 50 per bag in the northern region.

This price hike comes as the cement industry reports a rise in local dispatches. Data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association revealed that local cement dispatches reached 3.065 million tons in February 2025, an increase of 6.82% compared to 2.869 million tons in the same month last year.

Cement mills in the north sold 2.556 million tons in February 2025, reflecting a 5.06% increase compared to 2.433 million tons sold in February 2024.

