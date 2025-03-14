Sign inSubscribe
Missing wheel from Lahore-bound PIA flight recovered at Karachi Airport

PIA flight PK-306 safely lands in Lahore; missing wheel found near Jinnah International Airport's remote parking bay.

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The missing wheel from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight 306 was located near the remote parking area at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, as confirmed by the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA).

The incident came to light when it was reported that one of the six wheels of the main landing gear had gone missing during the flight from Karachi to Lahore.

A PIA spokesperson assured that the flight departed Karachi and landed safely in Lahore as planned, but upon inspection, it was discovered that one of the rear wheels of the main landing gear was missing.

According to the PAA, technicians from the airport’s wheel shop found the missing tire near the landing gear of a grounded Boeing 777 aircraft. The authority also clarified that there were no reported injuries or damages resulting from the missing wheel.

“The Pakistan Aviation Authority confirms that there were no casualties or property damage related to the wheel’s detachment. The incident is under investigation by the relevant authorities,” the statement read on Friday.

