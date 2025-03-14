Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Dubai declines over new tariff threats, oil holds Abu Dhabi

By Reuters

Dubai’s index declined on Friday, driven by losses in heavyweight real estate sector stocks as U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats made investors nervous, while Abu Dhabi bucked the trend to close higher.

In the latest in a long list of tariff threats, Trump said he would hit European beverage imports with duties of 200% if the EU does not remove U.S. whiskey surcharges.

Dubai’s main index fell 0.9% after two sessions of gains, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and its construction arm Emaar Development falling 2.2% and 2.8% respectively.

Among the losers, Commercial Bank of Dubai slid 6.1% as the stock went ex-dividend.

However, Dubai Investments jumped 4.4% after the firm raised its full-year dividend by 44% to 18 fils a share.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.1% rise in largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 1.4% hike in Emirates Telecommunication Group (know as E& Group).

On Thursday, Gulf Cement received an offer from TC Mena Holdings to acquire up to 100% stake in the company at AED 0.56 per share.

Gulf cement stock closed 1.8% higher.

Oil prices – a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial market – rebounded on Friday due to the diminishing prospects of a quick end to the Ukraine war that could bring back more Russian energy supplies to Western markets.

Brent crude was up 1% at $70.57 a barrel by 1130 GMT.

Oil prices continue to play a crucial role in the potential ongoing recovery of the Abu Dhabi market, having reached and paused at key support levels, said Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

He further said that any rebound in oil prices could provide positive momentum for the market.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes recorded their fourth consecutive week of losses, declining 1.6% and 0.3% respectively, according to LSEG.

Previous article
Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices dip amid tepid demand
Next article
Missing wheel from Lahore-bound PIA flight recovered at Karachi Airport
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR introduces new guidelines for production monitoring at factories

Manufacturers now required to monitor production via video surveillance before goods can leave premises, as per new Sales Tax Rules.

Pakistan’s short-term inflation hits record low

SECP issues to introduce an alternate dispute resolution mechanism

Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.