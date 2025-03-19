India’s Vodafone Idea in talks with Starlink for satellite services

Vodafone Idea has confirmed it is in exploratory discussions with multiple satellite communication providers, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, as part of its strategy to expand connectivity in underserved areas.

The announcement follows a report by financial news website Moneycontrol and comes after stock exchanges sought clarification on the company’s share movement. Vodafone Idea’s stock rose nearly 5% on Wednesday.

Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh stated that satellite services could help the company extend both fixed and mobile networks to regions where traditional infrastructure is not viable. He also highlighted plans to offer fixed wireless broadband in rural areas and smaller towns, where laying conventional networks is costly.

The move comes a week after Starlink signed agreements with Vodafone Idea’s competitors, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, to distribute satellite internet services in India. The deals allow the telecom operators to stock Starlink’s equipment in retail stores, providing a direct sales channel across thousands of locations. However, Starlink still requires regulatory approval before launching operations in the country.