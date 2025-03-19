Sign inSubscribe
Tech

India’s Vodafone Idea in talks with Starlink for satellite services

The move comes a week after Starlink signed agreements with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, to distribute satellite internet services in India

By Monitoring Desk

Vodafone Idea has confirmed it is in exploratory discussions with multiple satellite communication providers, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, as part of its strategy to expand connectivity in underserved areas.

The announcement follows a report by financial news website Moneycontrol and comes after stock exchanges sought clarification on the company’s share movement. Vodafone Idea’s stock rose nearly 5% on Wednesday.

Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh stated that satellite services could help the company extend both fixed and mobile networks to regions where traditional infrastructure is not viable. He also highlighted plans to offer fixed wireless broadband in rural areas and smaller towns, where laying conventional networks is costly.

The move comes a week after Starlink signed agreements with Vodafone Idea’s competitors, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, to distribute satellite internet services in India. The deals allow the telecom operators to stock Starlink’s equipment in retail stores, providing a direct sales channel across thousands of locations. However, Starlink still requires regulatory approval before launching operations in the country.

Previous article
Japan Airlines adds 17 Boeing 737-8 planes to fleet
Next article
Pfizer offloads Haleon shares in $3.24 billion deal
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Trump to host top US oil chief executives as trade wars...

The meeting will mark Trump's first sit-down with oil and gas leaders since returning to the White House for a second term

Pfizer offloads Haleon shares in $3.24 billion deal

Japan Airlines adds 17 Boeing 737-8 planes to fleet

Tesla gets first approval for California robotaxi service

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.