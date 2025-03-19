Japan Airlines adds 17 Boeing 737-8 planes to fleet

Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced plans to purchase 17 additional Boeing 737-8 aircraft as part of its ongoing fleet renewal strategy.

This order builds on its 2023 commitment to acquire 21 of the same model, replacing older Boeing 737-800s primarily used for domestic routes.

In addition to the Boeing expansion, JAL revealed plans to introduce 11 Airbus A321neo aircraft to replace its aging Boeing 767 fleet, focusing on operations to and from Haneda Airport.

For international routes, the airline aims to strengthen its long-haul capacity with the addition of 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft and 20 Airbus A350-900 planes. The move is part of JAL’s broader strategy to modernize its fleet, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance passenger experience.