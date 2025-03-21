Pakistan grants temporary registration to Starlink for satellite internet services

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has granted temporary registration to SpaceX’s Starlink, enabling the company to launch satellite-based internet services in the country. The approval was confirmed by Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, in a statement on Friday.

Khawaja highlighted that the move aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to enhance digital infrastructure and broaden internet access nationwide.

“Under Prime Minister Shehbaz’s leadership, Pakistan is progressing towards digital transformation,” she said, noting that the introduction of satellite internet services is a major milestone in the country’s technological advancement.

The minister emphasized that Starlink’s services would significantly improve connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas, providing modern internet solutions to regions with limited access to traditional broadband.

“This marks a crucial step in strengthening Pakistan’s internet ecosystem,” Khawaja added.

Starlink’s registration is currently in progress with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which will manage the licensing and regulatory compliance, including the collection of necessary fees.

The government took a collaborative “Whole of Government” approach to facilitate Starlink’s registration, working closely with key institutions such as the Cyber Crime Agency, security agencies, and the Space Authority.

Khawaja confirmed that all relevant security and regulatory bodies were consulted before issuing Starlink a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing the company to move forward with its operations in Pakistan.