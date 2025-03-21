SBP declares three-day bank holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, closing its offices from March 31 to April 2, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday). The closure comes in observance of the festive occasion.

In an official statement released on Friday, the central bank confirmed that it would remain closed during these dates, in line with the public holidays declared by the federal government.

Earlier, the government had also declared a three-day public holiday for government offices, from March 31 to April 2, 2025. A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat noted that the Prime Minister had approved the break for Eid-ul-Fitr.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is anticipated to fall either on April 10 or April 11, depending on the moon sighting.