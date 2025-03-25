Sign inSubscribe
PM directs third-party audit for Ramazan Relief Package

Calls for digital wallet system in other government schemes

By News Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a third-party audit of the Ramazan Relief Package and instructed officials to extend the digital wallet system used for its disbursement to other government programs. 

The Rs20 billion Ramazan Package, launched on March 1, aims to provide Rs5,000 each to 4 million families, benefiting approximately 20 million people. 

The funds are being transferred via digital wallets, a model Shehbaz suggested should be adopted for other government-run schemes. 

During a review meeting, he underscored the need to enhance the awareness campaign run by telecom companies and banks to improve outreach and efficiency.

The meeting was informed that more than 1.5 million beneficiaries had been contacted via phone calls, and 63% of the payments had been successfully made. A total of 2,224 staff members are managing the package, with detailed records of the distribution available for review.

He emphasized the importance of transparency in the distribution of funds, praising the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and technological institutions for their roles in ensuring smooth execution.

News Desk
News Desk

