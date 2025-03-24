Atlas Honda set to launch electric bike by June 2025

LAHORE: In a move that could significantly impact Pakistan’s developing electric vehicle (EV) sector, Atlas Honda, the nation’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is preparing to launch its first electric bikes by June 2025, according to sources close to the company’s plans.

This strategic decision signals Atlas Honda’s determination to solidify its dominance in Pakistan’s motorcycle market, where it currently holds an impressive 85% market share and has a strong export presence in several countries.

Although Pakistan’s electric two-wheeler market is still in its early stages, hindered by high prices, limited charging infrastructure, and consumer skepticism, Atlas Honda’s entry is expected to provide a much-needed boost. Despite government incentives like tax reductions on EVs, electric bikes made up less than 1% of the total motorcycle sales in 2024.

Industry experts suggest that Atlas Honda could revolutionize the local EV market by capitalizing on its established reputation and robust local manufacturing network. The company’s extensive production capabilities, which include the annual production of approximately 1.3 million motorcycles, rely on a localized supply chain, with over 95% of parts sourced domestically. Coupled with an in-house research and development department, this gives Atlas Honda the unique ability to design electric bikes tailored for local conditions.

Globally, electric two-wheeler sales are booming, particularly in Asian markets like India and China, where affordable pricing and government subsidies have driven EV adoption. However, advancements in EV technology—such as BYD’s ‘Blade Battery’ and ultra-fast charging systems for cars—pose risks for companies relying on imported components. While these innovations have yet to reach the two-wheeler sector, experts predict that businesses importing pre-assembled electric bikes will face challenges as battery technology evolves.

“Atlas Honda needs to focus on local production rather than importing kits, given the rapid changes in EV technology,” noted an industry source, highlighting the need for strategic investment in localized manufacturing.

Atlas Honda’s upcoming electric bikes are expected to feature a 48-watt battery with a charging time of six to seven hours and a range of approximately 65 kilometers per charge. Factors such as rider weight, terrain, and driving habits will influence the range. The portable charger will offer the convenience of charging at home or at the office.

Though the pricing details are yet to be revealed, sources suggest that the electric bikes will be slightly more expensive than existing local models, reflecting the use of higher-quality components. Competitors such as Jolta Electric and SkyElectric offer bikes priced between Rs150,000 and Rs350,000.

Atlas Honda’s initial production target is set at 25,000 units, with an estimated annual output of around 8,000 units thereafter. This cautious approach indicates that the company is optimistic but mindful of the challenges and opportunities in the emerging EV market.