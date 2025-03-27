PDWP approves four development projects worth over Rs5 billion

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four major development schemes worth over Rs5 billion.

The approval was granted during a PDWP meeting chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, members of P&D Board, and other senior officers.

The approved projects include the rehabilitation of the Gujrat-Sargodha Road (Gujrat City to Mangowal) in District Gujrat at a cost of Rs1.237 billion, the widening and improvement of the single road from Noorpur Thal to Jhang Road via Daduwala and Shah Hussain in District Khushab for Rs1.367 billion, the revival of the citrus sector in Punjab for Rs1.434 billion, and the establishment of a 125-bed District Headquarters Hospital in Chiniot at a cost of Rs1.014 billion.

Meanwhile, Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood inspected the final stages of Walton Road’s construction on Wednesday. Officials from the Central Business District (CBD) and Nespak briefed him on the project, highlighting that 95% of the work has been completed.

Key updates included the completion of a 4.2 km trunk sewer line, successful diversion of the old drain, full functionality of the sewerage system, and installation of all road lights.

The Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, a 510-meter-long, two-lane structure, is now fully operational. The commissioner emphasized Walton Road’s importance as a key corridor between Ferozepur Road and Defence, instructing authorities to expedite the remaining work.

The visit was attended by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CBD Directors, CO Walton, AC Cantt, and officials from PHA, LESCO, and WASA.