New symbol revealed for UAE dirham in physical, digital forms

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has unveiled a new symbol for the nation’s currency, the Dirham, marking a significant step in its efforts to bolster the UAE’s status as a global financial hub.

The new symbol, inspired by the English letter “D,” incorporates two horizontal lines symbolising financial stability and reflects the UAE flag’s colors, aiming to strengthen the Dirham’s recognition in global markets.

Alongside the new symbol, the CBUAE introduced the Digital Dirham, a digital version of the currency set to roll out in late 2025. The Digital Dirham, part of the UAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) Programme, is designed to enhance financial efficiency, reduce transaction costs, and improve security.

Built on blockchain technology, it promises better data privacy and risk management while supporting the UAE’s digital economy.

The Digital Dirham will be recognised as a universal payment method, alongside physical currency, and will be available through licensed financial institutions, including banks, exchange houses, and fintech firms.

It will offer features like tokenisation, enabling fractional ownership of digital assets, and smart contracts for automated financial transactions, ensuring instant settlement.

To facilitate the Digital Dirham, the CBUAE has developed a secure platform with a Digital Dirham wallet. This platform will enable various types of transactions, including retail, wholesale, cross-border payments, money transfers, and more.

As the UAE’s digital economy evolves, the platform is designed to integrate with new financial solutions, positioning the UAE as a leader in global digital payments.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, highlighted the importance of these initiatives, stating that the new Dirham symbol and the Digital Dirham wallet mark a significant milestone in the country’s financial sector. He emphasized that the Digital Dirham’s blockchain infrastructure will enhance financial stability, inclusion, and resilience while combating financial crimes. These developments continue to reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global financial and technological hub.