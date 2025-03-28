Sign inSubscribe
US aviation team set to assess PIA’s readiness to resume flights in mid-April

Five-member team to evaluate will focus on evaluating PIA’s operations and determining whether the airline can be upgraded from Category II to Category I

A five-member team from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in mid-April to assess Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) readiness to resume direct flights to the United States, according to a media report. 

The visit will focus on evaluating PIA’s operations and determining whether the airline can be upgraded from Category II to Category I, which would restore full access to US airspace.

Following the restoration of its flight services to the European Union (EU) in January and the initiation of talks with the United Kingdom (UK) for resuming operations, PIA is now focusing on obtaining clearance from US aviation authorities. 

An MoU has been signed, and $75,000 has been allocated for consultancy services to support the category upgrade.

In July 2020, PIA’s operations to the EU, UK, and US were suspended after claims by former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan about improperly issued flying licenses, which led to the ban on the airline’s international flights. 

Prior to the ban, PIA operated six weekly flights to the US, including routes to New York and Chicago. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline was granted special permission to operate chartered flights.

In a separate development, PIA has issued a directive prohibiting photography and videography during aircraft maintenance operations. The airline has raised concerns over unauthorised images and videos, citing potential security risks and confidentiality breaches. 

Only authorised personnel, such as aircraft engineers or designated security staff, are permitted to capture such images. Violations of this policy will lead to strict disciplinary actions to ensure the safety and confidentiality of its operations.

