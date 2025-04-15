Sign inSubscribe
Japan FTC issues cease and desist order to Google

The JFTC accused Google of pressuring smartphone manufacturers to prioritize its services

By Monitoring Desk

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) issued a cease and desist order to Google on Tuesday for anticompetitive practices, marking the first such action against a U.S. tech giant.

The JFTC accused Google of pressuring smartphone manufacturers to prioritize its services. As part of the order, Google must appoint a third party to monitor and report back to the regulator.

Google expressed disappointment at the decision and stated it would cooperate with the JFTC to ensure Android remains a competitive choice.

