Japan FTC issues cease and desist order to Google

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) issued a cease and desist order to Google on Tuesday for anticompetitive practices, marking the first such action against a U.S. tech giant.

The JFTC accused Google of pressuring smartphone manufacturers to prioritize its services. As part of the order, Google must appoint a third party to monitor and report back to the regulator.

Google expressed disappointment at the decision and stated it would cooperate with the JFTC to ensure Android remains a competitive choice.