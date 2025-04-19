FBR field formations empowered for aggressive tax enforcement to meet FY25 targets

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has empowered its field formations to take stringent enforcement measures to meet the revenue collection targets for April and May 2025.

In an official directive, the FBR has given clear instructions to the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers’ Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers’ Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to ensure the collection of duties and taxes for the fiscal year 2024-25.

As part of the strategy to meet these ambitious targets, the FBR emphasized the need for proactive enforcement actions.

The FBR also announced that LTOs, MTOs, CTOs, and RTOs will observe Saturdays as regular working days until June 30, 2025, to facilitate efficient tax collection during this critical period.

The move comes as the government seeks to ramp up efforts to achieve fiscal goals for the year.