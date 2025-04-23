Three contenders shortlisted for OGRA’s key finance post as Ghori’s extended term nears end

The Cabinet Division has finalized and shortlisted three candidates to fill the important position of Member Finance at the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), sources revealed on Tuesday.

Amin, Shakeel Ahmed, and Faheem have been shortlisted. All three have notable experience in finance, the energy sector, and regulatory affairs.

According to sources, a formal summary will soon be sent to the Federal Cabinet for final approval. The move comes as the tenure of the current Member Finance, Naeem Ghori, is set to end on April 28. Ghori has already been granted four extensions following the conclusion of his initial term, a practice which, sources say, is not supported by OGRA’s governing statute.

Amin, currently serving as a Member at the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), has played a pivotal role in regulating and promoting fair competition across multiple sectors. He is responsible for the Office of Fair Trade (OFT), Exemptions, Advocacy, and the Office of International Affairs (OIA). Over the last two years, Amin has led major decisions, including restricting the use of the term “Big Four” in financial services contracts. A qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and ACCA (UK), Amin has more than 27 years of experience. His career spans key roles at NEPRA, OGDCL, Ministry of Finance, DFID at the British High Commission, and CIDA at the Canadian High Commission. He also headed the energy portfolio at the Privatization Commission and completed four privatization transactions, including the revival of the Heavy Electric Complex (HEC).

Shakeel Ahmed, another top contender, brings vast experience in the gas sector. He has served as General Manager at Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and later worked with SSGC LPG on a short-term assignment. His deep operational and strategic understanding of the gas industry makes him a strong candidate for the role.

As per sources, OGRA’s Ordinance provides for a full-term appointment and does not allow for interim or short-term extensions for statutory posts. “Such extensions — whether for a month or a year — undermine the independence and credibility of the regulatory body,” a source noted. “No regulatory authority in the country should operate on temporary extensions for critical statutory roles.”

It is worth noting that OGRA’s Member Gas position has remained vacant for over two years. With the timely appointment of a new Member Finance, the authority’s quorum will be maintained, ensuring its functionality and decision-making capacity.

The Federal Cabinet is expected to finalize the appointment after reviewing the summary from the Cabinet Division in the coming days.