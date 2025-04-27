Customs, KCCI vow closer collaboration to support exporters

KARACHI: In a move to strengthen Pakistan’s export sector, Chief Collector of Customs (Export) Mohammad Sadiq on Saturday reaffirmed the customs department’s commitment to working closely with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to streamline trade operations.

During a meeting at the KCCI, the chief collector highlighted the longstanding cooperative relationship between customs and the chamber, stressing the shared responsibility of addressing exporters’ challenges.

“Our meetings are not about assigning blame but about acknowledging that improvements must be a shared endeavour. Exports are the lifeline of our economy, and for decades we have worked relentlessly to facilitate hassle-free processes for exporters, both in Karachi and upcountry,” he said.

Collector Customs (Export) Irfan Javed briefed participants about recent initiatives, including the establishment of a 24-hour help desk at the customs headquarters for immediate exporter support. He said contact details had been made readily available and a dedicated WhatsApp group, including the chief collector, senior officials, and exporters, was actively resolving issues in real-time.

“We are committed to addressing concerns promptly, including coordinating with drug enforcement agencies to minimise redundant inspections,” he added.

On rebate procedures, Irfan Javed explained that 90% of rebate payments were processed through the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), with final approvals resting with the federal government.

Earlier, KCCI President Jawed Bilwani stressed the need for an export-led strategy to ensure sustainable economic strength, noting that remittances alone were not sufficient.

“Exporters must be fully supported and unnecessary hurdles or harassment must be eradicated. At the same time, individuals engaging in malpractice must be identified and held accountable to preserve Pakistan’s reputation globally,” he said.

Bilwani pointed to persistent operational challenges such as high per-day charges, delays in examination procedures, and high logistics costs, particularly affecting perishable goods. He urged better coordination between customs and cargo handlers to ensure swift clearance and protect product quality.

Praising the formation of the quick-response WhatsApp group linking focal persons from each exporters’ association, Bilwani described it as a “game changer” for real-time resolution of issues.