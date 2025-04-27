Maritime Affairs Ministry introduces complaint cell for public feedback

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has launched a minister’s complaint cell as part of broader reforms aimed at promoting transparency and improving service delivery in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry inaugurated the platform on Saturday, describing it as a step aligned with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of strengthening communication between government institutions and the public.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chaudhry said, “This complaint cell reflects the government’s commitment to good governance and public service. It will serve as a bridge between the ministry and all stakeholders, including citizens, seafarers, port users, and investors.”

The complaint cell will allow individuals to submit grievances, highlight operational issues, and offer suggestions related to maritime affairs, port management, shipping policies, and other areas under the ministry’s jurisdiction. According to the ministry, the feedback collected will play a crucial role in refining policies, improving services, and ensuring the swift resolution of legitimate concerns.

Chaudhry emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement in maritime governance.

The complaint cell will be accessible online through the ministry’s official website and will offer communication channels via email and phone. A dedicated team has been tasked with ensuring prompt responses and effective follow-up actions.

The federal minister said the initiative marks a significant milestone in the ministry’s ongoing efforts to modernise the maritime sector and create a more efficient, people-centric, and responsive governance framework.