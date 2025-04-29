Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs seizes Rs65 million worth of smuggled foreign cloth

The driver provided a transporter's bill that claimed the cargo was used cloth, booked from Karachi to Lahore

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Customs officials at the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign cloth worth PKR 65 million into the country under the guise of used clothes.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs, said Monday that Collector Customs Enforcement Moinuddin Ahmed Wani had received intelligence about the smuggling operation, which involved foreign cloth being transported from Balochistan under the false description of used clothes.

Following this tip-off, instructions were issued to the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) teams to closely monitor containers departing from Karachi and to inspect any suspicious shipments. ASO staff was also ordered to increase patrols and remain on high alert.

A patrol team stopped a trailer with registration number JP-8287 on the RCD Highway, which was carrying a 40-foot container. The driver provided a transporter’s bill that claimed the cargo was used cloth, booked from Karachi to Lahore.

Upon inspection, however, the team found rolls and bundles of new foreign cloth inside the container, contradicting the documents provided. The trailer was then taken to the ASO warehouse, where further examination revealed a variety of smuggled fabrics, including 2,170 kg of old clothes, 2,500 kg of sofa cloth, 11,755 kg of J-card fabric, 2,600 kg of embroidered net fabric, and 1,400 kg of embroidered dyed textile fabric.

Previous article
PPL reports PKR21.9bn profit in 3QFY25, down 21% YoY
Next article
SBP warns US tariff risks could disrupt Pakistan’s economic recovery
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP warns US tariff risks could disrupt Pakistan’s economic recovery

The macroeconomic outlook is contingent on how the global economic and political environment shapes up, SBP says

PPL reports PKR21.9bn profit in 3QFY25, down 21% YoY

Power sector circular debt rises to Rs2.396 trillion

CBD Punjab opens tenders worth Rs12 billion for Nawaz Sharif IT City development

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.