Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP warns US tariff risks could disrupt Pakistan’s economic recovery

The macroeconomic outlook is contingent on how the global economic and political environment shapes up, SBP says

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank warned Monday that the country’s medium-term economic outlook faces risks due to global trade disruptions and commodity price volatility triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs.

In its half-yearly report for FY25, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the resurgence of protectionist trade policies, particularly Washington’s decision to enforce a 10% blanket duty and a 145% tariff on China, is beginning to impact key trading partners and global economic dynamics. These measures, the report noted, could disrupt trade flows, weigh on emerging markets’ exports and remittances, and create pressure on international commodity prices.

“The macroeconomic outlook is contingent on how the global economic and political environment shapes up,” the report said.

“In this context, there are three prominent risks. First, the recent shift towards more protectionist trade policies has already begun to take effect. These tariffs are impacting geopolitical contenders and key trading partners. Rising tariffs could disrupt trade and economic activity, having implications for EMDEs’ [emerging market and developing economies] exports and remittances and international commodity prices.”

The report further highlighted additional risks, including the spillovers of ongoing geopolitical conflicts and a potential resurgence in global inflation due to tariffs and supply-chain constraints. These developments could tighten global financial conditions, negatively affecting emerging economies such as Pakistan.

Despite the risks, the SBP noted that Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators showed improvement in the first half of the fiscal year, with inflation declining, the current account moving into surplus, and the fiscal deficit contained to its lowest level since FY2005. These improvements were supported by calibrated monetary policy, fiscal consolidation, stable commodity prices, and the approval of the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility program.

The SBP projects GDP growth between 2.5% and 3.5% for FY25. However, the IMF last week downgraded Pakistan’s growth forecast from 3.0% to 2.6%, citing trade-related uncertainties. Inflation for the fiscal year is expected to average between 5.5% and 7.5%, while the current account balance is forecast to range from -0.5% to 0.5% of GDP.

The central bank said it has built foreign exchange reserves to $10.21 billion and aims to raise that to $14 billion by June 2025. SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad recently stated at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington that Pakistan’s economy is gradually recovering and is on track to grow around 3.0% this fiscal year.

The report underscored the need to address structural constraints, noting that weak growth in labor and total factor productivity continues to undermine Pakistan’s economic competitiveness and contributes to cyclical volatility.

Previous article
Customs seizes Rs65 million worth of smuggled foreign cloth
Next article
SBP to remain closed on May 1 for Labour Day
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Customs seizes Rs65 million worth of smuggled foreign cloth

The driver provided a transporter's bill that claimed the cargo was used cloth, booked from Karachi to Lahore

PPL reports PKR21.9bn profit in 3QFY25, down 21% YoY

Power sector circular debt rises to Rs2.396 trillion

CBD Punjab opens tenders worth Rs12 billion for Nawaz Sharif IT City development

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.