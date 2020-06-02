Bank of Khyber set to launch mobile app this month

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) management has stated that the launch of its mobile phone application is currently in the final stage and will be available to facilitate customers by the end of June.
According to banking sources, in view of the situation caused by the coronavirus, more systems are now moving towards e-banking. “At present, most of the transactions around the world are being made online and keeping this mind, BoK has decided to launch an app to facilitate customers and help contain the Covid-19 spread,” an insider said.
After the launch of the app, the BoK management expects millions of its customers across 172 branches to be facilitated.
According to sources, the new mobile app will initially facilitate interbank transactions, intra-bank transactions, online collection of utility bills, FBR transactions, credit payments, mobile easy load, zakat donation, funds transfer and debit cards facility.
The mobile app has already been launched by almost major banks of the country but BoK could not launch the same on time, sources said.
