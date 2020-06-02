Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Bank of Khyber set to launch mobile app this month

Avatar
By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) management has stated that the launch of its mobile phone application is currently in the final stage and will be available to facilitate customers by the end of June.

According to banking sources, in view of the situation caused by the coronavirus, more systems are now moving towards e-banking. “At present, most of the transactions around the world are being made online and keeping this mind, BoK has decided to launch an app to facilitate customers and help contain the Covid-19 spread,” an insider said.

After the launch of the app, the BoK management expects millions of its customers across 172 branches to be facilitated.

According to sources, the new mobile app will initially facilitate interbank transactions, intra-bank transactions, online collection of utility bills, FBR transactions, credit payments, mobile easy load, zakat donation, funds transfer and debit cards facility.

The mobile app has already been launched by almost major banks of the country but BoK could not launch the same on time, sources said.

Previous articleMinister calls for early completion of privatisation process
Next articlePakistan’s mango exports take huge hit amid Covid-19 restrictions
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

18 COMMENTS

  2. AOA!
    Dear Responsible,

    Where is Bok App? I didn’t find it in IOS (iPhones) stores. kindly launch it in IOS as well.

    • Dear responsible,

      Where is Bok App? I didn’t find it in IOS (iPhones) stores. kindly launch it in IOS as well.

  3. The bok app require sensitive information like atm card no atm pin code. Is it safe as other bank apps does not require such information

  10. bok app pr corona ne attack kia he ab woh kabi b lunch nahi hoga…………
    app banana hr kise k bas k bat nahi. awr bok sab se kanjooos bank he

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Bahawalpur industrial estate to be functional soon: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Thursday that Bahawalpur Industrial Estate will be functional soon, wherein all business start-up facilities would...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM for enhanced inter-provincial coordination, public-private partnership to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need to enhance inter-ministerial coordination and public-private partnership to increase the country's exports. The prime minister...
Read more
ENERGY

‘Smart metering system’: CCoE seeks joint proposal from Power Division, IT ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) has sought a joint proposal from the Power Division and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication...
Read more
ECONOMY

Majority of people affected by Covid-19 have resumed work in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has claimed that out of the 35 per cent population of the country which had been affected by...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss goods transit through Gwadar, Karachi ports

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has appreciated Turkmenistan's proposal for transit of Turkmen goods through Gwadar and...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

OGRA grants K-Electric licence to construct, operate gas pipeline

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved K-Electric's application for a licence to construct and operate a gas pipeline to supply...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pucovski half century lays platform for Australia in Sydney

Australia 166 for 2 (Labuschagne 67 not out, Pucovski 62, Smith 31 not out) vs India SYDNEY: Australia looked destined for their biggest score of the...

PPP asks Centre to probe gas crisis

Naval chief, envoy discuss Pak-Saudi maritime cooperation

Admission dates in medical colleges to remain unchanged: PMC

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.