Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet approves appointment of Shahid Mahmood Khan as PARCO managing director

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Opposing the recommendations of the Petroleum Division, the federal cabinet has approved the appointment of Shahid Mahmood Khan as the Managing Director of Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO).

Shahid Mahmood Khan is a Chartered Accountant with an experience of around 30 years in the fields of finance, general management, supply chain, government liaison, corporate planning, business development in petroleum, automobile and accountancy services. 

Khan is currently engaged with PARCO Coastal Refinery (PCR) Ltd as its project director. PCR is a proposed Pakistani oil refinery situated at Khalifa Point in Lasbela, Balochistan. It was established by PARCO through a joint venture between the governments of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi. 

Earlier, this scribe had learnt that the Petroleum Division had allegedly paved the way for the appointment of a “blue-eyed official” to the top position of PARCO.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Petroleum Division, in an apparent bid to declare favourite candidates “suitable” for PARCO’s top slot, had also constituted a four-member committee, sources had informed.

“Ahsan Khan, a favourite candidate for the PARCO top slot, has relations with a federal minister and the Petroleum Division is going all out to ensure his appointment as next PARCO MD,” said an official source on the condition of anonymity.

It may be noted that a consultancy firm, Sidat Hyder Morshed Associates (Pvt) Limited, had earlier placed the names of Ahsan Khan and two others in the “not considered suitable” category as per their own method for shortlisting candidates.

Regardless, sources said, the Petroleum Division had constituted a high-powered interview committee (HPIC), comprising Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan as chairman and Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum as its member, to do the needful in this regard.

Sharing details of the federal cabinet meeting, sources said that the prime minister and cabinet members were not happy with the inclusion of “not suitable candidates” in the final list of shortlisted candidates, expressing their anger to the Petroleum Division officials.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHum Network public notice confirms likelihood of a takeover
Next articleEgypt keen to enhance trade ties with Pakistan: envoy
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

8 COMMENTS

  1. Thanks to ALLAH, that fair decision made otherwise all incompetent and favourable personalities siting in Cabinet and on every Big Departments. IK decision making too poor and it cost us too much.

  5. Asalam o alaykum sir
    I am looking job 17 years experience CATALYST HANDLING and mechanical work in oil and gas petroleum plant maintenance commissioning and shut down specialist please contact thank you

  6. Good MashaAllah Great personality Respected Sir Shahid mahimood Khan Allah bless you Always Sir Shahid mahimood Khan Sb

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Export oriented sectors to get subsidised power on accrual: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that power subsidies for the next budget will be allocated on the basis of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan remains top importer of Chinese goods in 10MFY21

ISLAMABAD: China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first ten months of the current financial year (10MFY21),...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to announce new policy to revive film industry

ISLAMABAD: The government will form new policy parameters in order to ensure the film industry's revival and overall growth in the country to announce...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoF commits Rs47bn non-development budget for GB

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has committed to grant Rs47 billion to the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government as opposed to the regional government's...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Airbus to raise plane production, sees aviation post-Covid recovery

PARIS: Airbus said Thursday it will produce more single-aisle planes in 2023 than before the coronavirus crisis as the European aerospace giant sees the...

China hands Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan new 1.5 million yuan fine

France’s Total to face climate plan pressure at investor meeting

PAECO second general conference to be held on May 31

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.