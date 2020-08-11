Cabinet approves appointment of Shahid Mahmood Khan as PARCO managing director

ISLAMABAD: Opposing the recommendations of the Petroleum Division, the federal cabinet has approved the appointment of Shahid Mahmood Khan as the Managing Director of Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO).

Shahid Mahmood Khan is a Chartered Accountant with an experience of around 30 years in the fields of finance, general management, supply chain, government liaison, corporate planning, business development in petroleum, automobile and accountancy services.

Khan is currently engaged with PARCO Coastal Refinery (PCR) Ltd as its project director. PCR is a proposed Pakistani oil refinery situated at Khalifa Point in Lasbela, Balochistan. It was established by PARCO through a joint venture between the governments of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, this scribe had learnt that the Petroleum Division had allegedly paved the way for the appointment of a “blue-eyed official” to the top position of PARCO.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Petroleum Division, in an apparent bid to declare favourite candidates “suitable” for PARCO’s top slot, had also constituted a four-member committee, sources had informed.

“Ahsan Khan, a favourite candidate for the PARCO top slot, has relations with a federal minister and the Petroleum Division is going all out to ensure his appointment as next PARCO MD,” said an official source on the condition of anonymity.

It may be noted that a consultancy firm, Sidat Hyder Morshed Associates (Pvt) Limited, had earlier placed the names of Ahsan Khan and two others in the “not considered suitable” category as per their own method for shortlisting candidates.

Regardless, sources said, the Petroleum Division had constituted a high-powered interview committee (HPIC), comprising Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan as chairman and Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum as its member, to do the needful in this regard.

Sharing details of the federal cabinet meeting, sources said that the prime minister and cabinet members were not happy with the inclusion of “not suitable candidates” in the final list of shortlisted candidates, expressing their anger to the Petroleum Division officials.