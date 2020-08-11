Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Toshiba shuts the lid on laptops after 35 years

Sharp Corporation bought 80pc of Toshiba's personal computing arm in 2018 for $36m, and has now bought the remaining shares

By Web Desk

The Japanese giant Toshiba has sold its final stake in the personal computer maker Dynabook, which means that the company has also effectively shut the lid on manufacturing laptops. BBC News reported on Monday.

Sharp Corporation – a Japanese multinational corporation that designs and manufactures electronic products – bought 80 percent of Toshiba’s personal computing arm in 2018 for $36million, and has now bought the remaining shares, Toshiba said in a statement.

Toshiba’s first laptop, the T1100, was launched in 1985. It weighed 4kg (8.8lbs) and worked with 3.5 inch (8.8cm) floppy disks. It was launched at first only in Europe with an annual sales target of 10,000 units, according to the Toshiba Science Museum website.

In 2011 Toshiba sold more than 17million PCs but by 2017 this had fallen to 1.9million. In 2016, it had ceased making consumer laptops for the European market, focusing only on hardware for businesses. Recent years have been difficult for the conglomerate: in 2015, the firm posted a full-year loss of $318 million.

That same year its president and vice-president resigned after an independent panel found the company had overstated its profits for the previous six years. In 2019, it wound up its nuclear business NuGen in the UK after failing to find a buyer for it.

Consumer demand for laptops has soared in the last few months because of the Coronavirus pandemic and global lockdowns, but overall, the market for personal computers has been tough for quite a while, said analyst Marina Koytcheva from the firm CCS Insight. “Only those who have managed to sustain scale and price (like Lenovo), or have a premium brand (like Apple) have succeeded in the unforgiving PC market, where volumes have been falling for years,” she said.

Previous articleChina total ad spending will decrease by 2.8pc by 2020: GroupM
Next articleUAE delegation meets federal minister, expresses interest in investing in Pakistan
Avatar
Web Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. Toshiba’s first laptop, the T1100, was launched in 1985. It weighed 4kg (8.8lbs) and worked with 3.5 inch (8.8cm) floppy disks. It was launched at first only in Europe with an annual sales target of 10,000 units, according to the Toshiba Science Museum website.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sweden to invest in CPEC, SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Swedish investors, on the invitation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has accepted to join the China Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 307 points

KARACHI: After a lacklustre performance in the previous session, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied on Thursday, with the indices posting gains all day...
Read more
ENERGY

Govt announces Rs1.95 per unit hike in power tariff

Minister cites decisions made by former PML-N govt as reason for tariff hike
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt approves Rs5bn for construction of Kalam-Kumrat Road

SWAT: Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan said on Thursday that an amount of Rs5 billion has been allocated for the construction of a road...
Read more
ENERGY

LESCO assures textile industry of uninterrupted supply

APTMA suggests grid ceiling to be enhanced from 5MW to 6.5MW for B3 industrial consumers
Read more
HEADLINES

Current account turns from surplus to deficit

Pakistan’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $662 million in December 2020 after remaining in surplus for a record period of five months...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ENERGY

LESCO assures textile industry of uninterrupted supply

APTMA suggests grid ceiling to be enhanced from 5MW to 6.5MW for B3 industrial consumers

Current account turns from surplus to deficit

OGRA lifts years long new licence ban on CNG stations

Asian stocks climb to record highs on Biden stimulus hopes

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.